Apple expands App Store and Apple Music to several new countries

Apple today announced the expansion of its popular services including App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud to new countries and regions around the world. These services are now available in 20 more countries, and Apple Music is available in 52 additional countries. Find the details below.

The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are now available in the following countries and regions:

Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia.

Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia. Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar.

Maldives and Myanmar. Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia. Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.

Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq. Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Apple Music is also expanding to the following countries and regions:

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia. Asia-Pacific: Bhutan.

Bhutan. Europe: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia.

Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia. Latin America and the Caribbean: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay.

the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay. Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen.

Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen. Oceania: Solomon Islands.

Apple also announced that new Apple Music subscribers in the above 52 countries can enjoy a six-month free trial.

Source: Apple