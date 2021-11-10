Apple announces new device management solution for SMBs

Apple today announced a new device management solution called Apple Business Essentials for SMBs. Apple Business Essentials is a subscription program that brings together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage. This will allow small businesses to easily manage their employee’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Business Essentials is a complete solution that makes employee onboarding simple, allowing a small business to easily configure, deploy, and manage Apple products from anywhere.

The following plans will be available at launch:

Single device: $2.99 per device/mo. Single-device plans are perfect for users with one device and include 50GB of storage. Device-only plans for kiosks, displays, and more do not include storage. Multidevice: $6.99 per user/mo. Multidevice plans let you manage up to three devices for each user, with 200GB of storage. Multidevice, more storage: $12.99 per user/mo. Give your power users a multidevice plan with up to three devices and 2TB of storage.

The free beta of Apple Business Essentials is available now for small businesses in the U.S. with up to 500 employees. The final version of this solution is expected to be available in Spring 2022.

Source: Apple