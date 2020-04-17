Design of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max leaked online

Early this week, Bloomberg revealed some new information regarding upcoming Apple iPhones. According to report, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have flat stainless steel edges as well as more sharply rounded corners like the iPad Pro. Also, the devices will have iPhone 5-like flat screen design on the front. Today, XDA-Developers managed to get CAD files of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max device. Twitter user @EveryApplePro has now created a render based on the leaked CAD files. Check out the render above.

As you can see from the image above, in addition to the new design, the iPhone 12 Pro Max device will have a triple camera setup on the back. Apple will also have LIDAR 3D sensor for more advanced AR capabilities. According to the rumors, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro will have a 64 MP main camera, improved Night mode, improved HDR, Macro mode and improved zoom capabilities.

Note: The above render is based on the leaked CAD files. The final version of iPhone 12 Pro Max may look different from the above image.

via: MaxWeinbach