Apple now supports custom domains for iCloud Mail address

Along with iOS 15, Apple yesterday announced iCloud+, a new set of features for iCloud paid users. During the WWDC keynote, Apple mentioned about Private Relay (VPN), unlimited storage for HomeKit-enabled home security cameras and Hide My Email (email privacy feature) as iCloud+ features. In addition to these three features, iCloud+ will also bring custom domain support for iCloud mail.

With custom domain support, you can personalize your iCloud Mail address with a custom domain name, and invite family members to use the same domain with their iCloud Mail accounts.

Example: Instead of [email protected]iCloud.com, you can now have email address like [email protected]yourdomainname.com.

Source: Apple