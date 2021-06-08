Apple now supports custom domains for iCloud Mail address

by Pradeep

 

Apple iCloud Windows

Along with iOS 15, Apple yesterday announced iCloud+, a new set of features for iCloud paid users. During the WWDC keynote, Apple mentioned about Private Relay (VPN), unlimited storage for HomeKit-enabled home security cameras and Hide My Email (email privacy feature) as iCloud+ features. In addition to these three features, iCloud+ will also bring custom domain support for iCloud mail.

With custom domain support, you can personalize your iCloud Mail address with a custom domain name, and invite family members to use the same domain with their iCloud Mail accounts.

Example: Instead of [email protected]iCloud.com, you can now have email address like [email protected]yourdomainname.com.

Source: Apple

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments