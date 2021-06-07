Apple has announced a new subscription service called iCloud Plus which brings a number of new features, including VPN, unlimited storage for HomeKit-enabled home security cameras and new email privacy features.

Users will have access to burner email addresses which forward to your main email address. Mail Privacy Protection will make it impossible for senders of newsletters to see your real email address, when you open an email, your IP address and your location.

The feature is expected to significantly hurt the burgeoning newsletter ecosystem, which relies on analytics for targeted advertising. No doubt Apple will soon offer them a proprietary alternative for a mere 30% cut.