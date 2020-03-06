The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has taken the world by storm and as countries scramble to fight the virus, the tech giants are fighting a totally different battle. Ever since the outbreak became global, tech companies are fighting to take down fake news and misinformation about the novel Coronavirus. Last week, both Facebook and Amazon took steps to remove products that were claiming to cure or protect people from Coronavirus.

Now, Apple has started cracking down on apps related to Coronavirus. More specifically, Apple is attacking apps that promise information related to Coronavirus outbreak but are not affiliated by any government or health organization. According to CNBC, a developer received notice from Apple stating that “apps with information about current medical information need to be submitted by a recognised institution.”Apple also updated the App Store Guidelines recently to reflect its decision to block apps related to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Apps that provide services in highly-regulated fields (such as banking and financial services, healthcare, and air travel) or that require sensitive user information should be submitted by a legal entity that provides the services, and not by an individual developer.

Apple’s latest stance could be viewed by some as censorship but it might not be the worst thing during an ongoing health crisis.