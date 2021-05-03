Apple Clips app updated with an innovative augmented reality feature

Apple recently released an updated Apple Clips app in App Store with a brand-new feature called AR Spaces that will allow you to create realistic effects when creating videos. If you have an iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, or iPad Pro (2020 or later), you will be able to enjoy this new feature.

Here’s how AR Spaces feature works:

Add a new dimension to your videos with AR Spaces, an augmented reality feature that uses the LiDAR Scanner to create realistic effects that map to the contours of your room.

Choose from seven AR Spaces including ribbons of rainbow light, celebratory confetti bursts, magical stardust, a pulsing dance floor, and more

Record a friend with AR Spaces and watch how animated effects adapt to the person in the room

Combine AR Spaces with text labels, stickers, and emoji to add even more personality to your videos

This v3.1 update also includes some other improvements, find the change log below.

When using Clips on iPad and mirroring to a second display, toggle between showing just your video or the entire interface

Select multiple projects at once to quickly delete or duplicate them

Edit text in posters and labels while in landscape orientation on iPhone

Receive notifications when new stickers, posters, and effects are released in Clips

You can download the updated Apple Clips app here from App Store.