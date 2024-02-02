Apple CEO teases generative AI features coming to its software platforms

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Contrary to the popular trend of making major AI announcements, Apple remained tight-lipped about it until recently when Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company is spending “a tremendous amount of time and effort” on AI features. This essentially confirms the previous rumors that suggested that Apple was working on adding generative AI to its software platforms, including iOS.

In the firm’s latest financial earnings call, Cook said, “As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future that includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”

In answer to a question regarding generative AI space, the Apple CEO said, “We have a lot of work going on internally as I’ve alluded to before.” However, he didn’t further reveal anything that can give us an idea about what features we’ll see in action when the company’s AI efforts become visible.

AI won’t be anything new to Apple products. In fact, the company uses AI to offer iPhone users a better photography experience on the handset. However, the company’s investors, as well as Apple enthusiasts, are waiting for a more comprehensive AI roadmap, even more so because both Google and Samsung are marketing their premium phones as “AI phones”.

The CEO didn’t share a detailed roadmap about which software products will be incorporated with AI features and when. Whatever the case may be, we’ll likely see many of Apple’s generative AI efforts in action in the form of new features in iOS 18. Apple will announce iOS 18 at the WWDC event, which is expected to take place in the first or second week of June.

via Apple Insider