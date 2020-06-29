Apple Card users can now get 3% back at Exxon and Mobil stations on fuel and convenience store purchases

Today, ExxonMobil announced that Apple Card users in the US can get unlimited 3% Daily Cash back at Exxon and Mobil fuel stations when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay. This offer is applicable for fuel, convenience store and car wash purchases. To take advantage of this offer, download the latest Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and pay for your expense using Apple Card as the payment method.

If you make payments using the physical Apple card, you will only receive 1% cash back. The Daily Cash back will be credited to your Apple Card account directly.

How do I add Apple Card as a payment method in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app?

After downloading the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, select “Account,” then swipe up to “Payment method.” Select “Add a new payment method” and choose “Apple Pay.” Be sure your Apple Card is set as your default card with Apple Pay in the Wallet app.

Source: Exxon