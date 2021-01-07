In December we reported on a rumour that Apple’s Project Titan, a 10-year project to produce an Apple-powered electric car, may hit the market in 2024 or 2025.

Now, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Car could launch as late as 2028 or even later.

According to Bloomberg:

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has a small team of hardware engineers developing drive systems, vehicle interior and external car body designs with the goal of eventually shipping a vehicle. That’s a more ambitious goal than in previous years when the project mostly focused on creating an underlying self-driving system. The company has also added more ex-Tesla Inc. executives to the project.

The plan is to “re-imagine a car’s interior for a future in which people ride passively rather than steer.”

The work has been delayed in part by the pandemic, with “the majority of the team is currently either working from home or at the office for limited time.”

Due to this, the car is “nowhere near production stage.”

To help the project move forward, Apple has been hiring a number of former Tesla executives, including Jonathan Sieve, formerly a vehicle engineer for Tesla, with the team reportedly filled with “filled with dozens” of ex-Tesla hardware and software engineerings.

This has led to Tesla CEO Elon Musk referring to Apple as the “Tesla graveyard.” Musk should take note however of other companies who believed their monopoly lead was unassailable.

via 9to5Mac