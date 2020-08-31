Apple will no longer block bug fix updates of apps that are already in App Store

Apple today announced a major policy update for App Store developers. Until now if an app which is already available in App Store violates Apple’s guidelines, Apple will block the developer from pushing any update to the app until the guideline issue is fixed. For apps that are already on the App Store, Apple today announced that bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues.

The App Store is dedicated to providing a great experience for everyone. To continue offering a safe place for users to download apps and helping you successfully develop apps that are secure, high-quality, reliable, and respectful of user privacy, we’ve updated the app review process as announced at WWDC20.

Developers can fix guideline violations in their next submission. Also, in addition to appealing decisions about whether an app violates guidelines, Apple allows developers to suggest changes to the guidelines.

Source: Apple