Apple announces iPad 8th Gen with A12X processor for $329

Apple today announced the updated entry-level iPad 8th gen with A12 Bionic processor for $329. Apart from the improved performance, all other features of the iPad 7th generation remain the same. The A12 Bionic chip delivers improved performance, with 40 percent faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capability.
This makes the new iPad up to two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet and up to six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook.
Pricing and Availability:
- The new iPad (8th generation) is available to order starting today on apple.com and in the Apple Store app in more than 25 countries and regions, including the US. iPad will be available beginning Friday, September 18, with a starting price of $329 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $459 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and comes in silver, space gray, and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations.
- iPadOS 14, the powerful operating system designed specifically for iPad, ships for free with the new eighth-generation iPad and new iPad Air and will be available as a free software update Wednesday, September 16, for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.
- Apple Pencil (1st generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with iPad (8th generation) for $99 (US).
- Smart Keyboard for iPad is available for purchase separately for $159 (US) with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.
- Smart Covers for iPad are available for $49 (US) in black, white, and three new seasonal colors including deep navy, cyprus green, and pink citrus.
Source: Apple
