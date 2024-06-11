Apple announces Game Porting Toolkit 2 with improved compatibility with Windows games

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Game Porting Toolkit 2 comes with some of the most-requested capabilities from game developers that will allow them to bring advanced games to Mac, as well as iPhone and iPad.

Last year, Apple announced Game Porting Toolkit to help developers port their games to Mac. At WWDC 2024, Apple announced Game Porting Toolkit 2 with some of the most-requested features from game developers. This updated toolkit will make it even easier to bring huge games to Mac, iPhone and iPad.

Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit 2 comes with improved compatibility with Windows games, new shader debugging tools, and updates to Xcode that unifies game code and shaders across devices. Apple has also expanded its guidance to help developers to port their games to Mac.

Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit also allows developers to find out how their game performs on Apple silicon. Developers can evaluate their unmodified Windows executable on Apple silicon using the evaluation environment for Windows games. The latest version of the evaluation tool supports:

An even larger set of game technologies.

Improved graphics and compute compatibility.

Ray tracing.

The AVX2 instruction set.

Increased performance.

Developers can also start debugging and profiling their game while in evaluation using Metal tools, such as Metal HUD, Metal GPU capture, and Metal System Trace.