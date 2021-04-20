At its first Apple event for 2021 Apple has announced the new colour for the iPhone 12 range.

Saying the colour is perfect for spring, Apple says the new purple colour is both fun and sophisticated.

“The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.”

The purple iPhone will be available from the 30th April with pre-orders starting on the 23rd April..