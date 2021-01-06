Last year, Apple released its first headphones named the AirPods Max. Now, it looks like they are planning to launch a cheaper variant of AirPods Max for $349.

According to Apple insider LeaksApplePro, Apple is planning to launch the cheaper variant of AirPods Max with a plastic body. Unfortunately, no other details have been revealed but we do expect Apple to include features like ANC and spatial audio.

The “cheap” AirPods Max are still a thing.

However, I haven’t got a date for it, what I can tell you is that they are working on them, price will be 349 and they will be made out of plastic. — LeaksApplePro? (@LeaksApplePro) January 4, 2021

Currently, the leaker has not revealed any other details including the launch but Apple is expected to launch headphones along with other hardware. The cheaper variant of AirPods Max will compete with Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Sony WH-1000XM4.