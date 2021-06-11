Microsoft has managed to replicate Apple’s silky smooth touchpad experience with their Precision Touchpad drivers, but ironically one of the places you could not experience it up to now has been on a Macbook Pro when dual-booting into Windows 10.

Apple has finally changed that, with the latest version of BootCamp (version 6.1.15) adding the drivers needed to support the feature.

This also brings support for new gestures including three- and four-finger swipe gestures, the ability to right-click by tapping the lower right corner, and more.

Unfortunately not all Macbooks are support – only those with Apple’s T2 security chip, ie. devices manufactured from 2018 onwards.

You can check out a list of supported devices here.

via Neowin