Apple acquires Voysis voice AI platform to improve Siri

Voysis, a Dublin-based startup was working on a complete voice AI platform. Voysis was developing a voice AI platform that enables natural language instruction, search and discovery across consumer and enterprise applications. According to Bloomberg, Apple has now acquired Voysis to improve Siri’s natural language capabilities. Apple confirmed the acquisition with the below standard response.
Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.
Voysis wanted to be the de-facto platform to enable any business to rapidly ‘stand up’ deep domain, brand-specific, intelligent voice systems enabling rich, natural language interactions between their brands and users. I’m not sure whether Voysis will continue with its mission inside Apple. Over the past few years, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa have become the most popular digital assistants in the world. I guess Apple will just use Voysis’ technology to better compete with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Source: Bloomberg