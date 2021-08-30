Apple acquires Primephonic, a popular classical music streaming service

Apple today announced it has acquired Primephonic, a popular classical music streaming service. Primephonic app is known for classical music, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.

Apple will use this acquisition to offer a significantly improved classical music experience for Apple Music users. In the future, Apple Music users will get a dedicated Classical music app that offers better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata and more.

Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will be taken offline beginning September 7.

Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features.

In the meantime, current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free, providing access to hundreds of thousands of classical albums, all in Lossless and high-resolution audio, as well as hundreds of classical albums in Apple Music’s Spatial Audio, with new albums added regularly.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

Source: Apple