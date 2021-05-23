Apple is currently embroiled in an anti-trust case with Epic around developer freedom on the iOS App Store, but according to Apple, Microsoft is the real force behind the trial.

Their solicitors told the court last week to dismiss the testimony of Xbox executive Lori Wright, stating, “a reasonable observer might wonder whether Epic is serving as a stalking horse for Microsoft”.

Microsoft has been giving testimony in support of Epic, explaining why it was reasonable for them to take a 30% cut of developer revenue (because they sell hardware at a loss) while for Apple it was abusive.

Apple is claiming that Microsoft had an arrangement with Epic to fight the case, so Microsoft could benefit from for example offering customers alternate payment methods or releasing xCloud on iOS.

I think reasonable people can see Epic does not need any special reason to attack Apple, and that being manipulative (e.g. removing the headphone jack to sell more Bluetooth headphones or slowing down old phones so customers would upgrade faster) is a trait Apple is rather more comfortable with.

The trial is expected to conclude in the coming week, and some expect it to result in changes to Apple’s practices, whichever company wins.

Do our readers think Microsoft is a behind-the-scenes Machiavellian mastermind pulling strings? Let us know below.

via theGamer