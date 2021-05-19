Apple announces a revolutionary new accessibility feature for Apple Watch

Along with several new features for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities, Apple today announced a revolutionary new accessibility feature for Apple Watch called AssistiveTouch. AssistiveTouch for watchOS will allow users with upper body limb differences to use Apple Watch without ever having to touch the display or controls. This feature uses built-in motion sensors like the gyroscope, accelerometer and optical heart rate sensor. With the sensors and on-device machine learning, Apple Watch enables users to use the device without touching the display or controls.
Apple Watch can detect subtle differences in muscle movement and tendon activity, which lets users navigate a cursor on the display through a series of hand gestures, like a pinch or a clench. AssistiveTouch on Apple Watch enables customers who have limb differences to more easily answer incoming calls, control an onscreen motion pointer, and access Notification Center, Control Center, and more.
Source: Apple