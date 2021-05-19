Apple announces a revolutionary new accessibility feature for Apple Watch

Deals

Deal Alert: Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse discounted at Amazon Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. You can now buy the wireless mouse at a price point of $63, down from $99.99. So if you do the math, it&#...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro now available for just $169 Early this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. Than...

Deal Alert: Save up to $400 on Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Best Buy is offering a discount of up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Note2o and Note20 Ultra flagship on Verizon on Sprint/T-Mobile. However, the deal is available for a limited time only. Yo...

Deal Alert: Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones are down to $193 Amazon is offering a discount on the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones. You can buy the Black variant of the Sony WH-1000XM3 at a price point of $193, down from the original $350 p...

Deal Alert: Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds $52 cheaper today Amazon is offering a mouth-watering discount on the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is now available at $178, down from $230(launch price) — that’s a straight $...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ discounted at Samsung store Samsung is offering a discount on the Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds. The Earbuds are now available for just $129.99 at the Samsung online store. The wireless earbuds usually cost $150,...

Doorbuster Deal: Microsoft Surface Duo now available for just $599 Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. You can now get a Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB model for ju...

Deal Alert: Google Pixel 3 now down to its lowest price Google Pixel 3 64GB is now down to its lowest price ever at Woot. The smartphone is now available for just $159.99, down from $399.99, in the US. The Pixel 3 is compatible with most major U...

Doorbuster Deal: Get Microsoft Surface Duo for just $699 and get LG truly wirele... Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. You can now get a Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB model for ju...