Apple announces updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard and 32GB RAM option

Apple today announced the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard and latest 10th gen Intel CPUs. The main highlight of the new MacBook Pro is the updated keyboard. The last gen MacBook Pro was poorly received by consumers mainly because of its bad keyboard experience. The Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel. Magic Keyboard also comes with a physical Escape key (yes, Apple is highlighting it as a feature) , along with Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Other improvements in the updated MacBook Pro include 10th gen Intel processors, up to 4TB SSD, integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB RAM as a standard on select models, and for the first time on a 13-inch Mac notebook, customers can choose a 32GB RAM.

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available for order starting at $1299.

Source: Apple