Apple announces major new projects as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

Yesterday, CBS reported that Apple has a major announcement for today. Today, Apple officially announced a set of major new projects as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. Apple will support the launch of the Propel Center, a global innovation and learning hub for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Apple Developer Academy will be launched to support coding and tech education for students in Detroit. Apple announced a venture capital funding for Black and Brown entrepreneurs. Apple’s aim is to expand opportunities for communities of color across the country. You can read about the projects in detail below.

The Propel Center: Apple’s $25 million contribution will enable the Propel Center to support HBCU students and faculty through a robust virtual platform, a physical campus in the historic Atlanta University Center, as well as on-campus activations at partner institutions. Experts from Apple will help develop curricula and provide ongoing mentorship and learning support, along with offering internship opportunities.

Apple Developer Academy: Later this year, Apple will open an Apple Developer Academy in Detroit — the first of its kind in the US. Launched in collaboration with Michigan State University, Apple Developer Academy courses will be open to all learners across Detroit, regardless of their academic background or whether they have any previous coding experience.

Apple venture funding: Apple is today announcing two new investments in the venture capital and banking spaces, with both projects designed to provide capital to minority-owned businesses. The company will invest $10 million with Harlem Capital — an early-stage venture capital firm based in New York — to support its investments in 1,000 companies with diverse founders over the next 20 years. In addition to providing capital to entrepreneurs of color, Harlem Capital will also lend its expertise to Apple’s broader efforts to advance access to economic opportunity. The company will also invest $25 million in Siebert Williams Shank’s Clear Vision Impact Fund, which provides capital to small and medium-size businesses, with an emphasis on minority-owned companies.

Community support: Apple is making a contribution to The King Center, a living memorial to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to share his teachings and inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work.