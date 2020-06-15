New Microsoft app enables sharing from Windows apps to Outlook

Microsoft has recently released a new app called “Microsoft Office Outlook Desktop Integration” in Microsoft Store. This app enables sharing from Windows applications to Outlook.

After installing this app from Microsoft Store, when you use the modern Share functionality in any app (Example: the new Edge browser), “Outlook Desktop” will now appear in the list of Share target apps.

Once you tap the Outlook Desktop icon, a new compose window will open in the Outlook Desktop app with your shared contents already filled.

You can download the app here from Microsoft Store. This app is available only in the US market right now.

via: @WinObs