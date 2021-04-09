Move over normal Apex Legends playlists, new War Games are kicking off and they look like a whole heap of manic fun.

To close out this season in Apex Legends, five new game modes will be cycling in rotation as a replacement for normal Apex gameplay from Thursday the 13th of April.

To kick things off, the first War Games modifier is ‘Second Chance’ where each legend gets one free respawn per match, keeping all their weapons and gear. This is sure to lend to some aggressive plays and tactical use of the respawning skydive to reposition.

Following this, ‘Ultra Zones’s is the next modifier that is looking to sake up the usual drop strategy. Ultra Zones introduce multiple hot zones with better loot inside, as well as a ‘Flash Point’ bubble which restores health and shields whilst inside.

Next up on the War Games roster is the modifier ‘Auto Banners’ which is apparently a “spice” change according to the news post. In this, mode, Banner Cards are automatically retrieved, so you can run straight to a respawn beacon or bring down a mobile one whose spawn rate has increased.

‘Killing Time’ is the next modifier for the Apex Legends to contend with, where as legends die the event speeds up. Each death reduces the round timer, so a massacre might have you running for your life from the ring as much as you are enemies.

Lastly, the “Armor Regen” is closing out the event, which as the name implies, gives you armour regeneration. With regen to the tune of 12 armor points per second, games might just turn into a hide and seek match while waiting for the regen delay to kick in.

Thankfully, to keep track of all these new modifiers, there’s a swanky schedule to follow.

Second Chance: Tuesday, 4/13 – Thursday, 4/15

Ultra Zones: Thursday, 4/15 – Monday, 4/19

Auto Banners: Monday, 4/19 – Wednesday, 4/21

Killing Time: Wednesday, 4/21 – Friday, 4/23

Armor Regen: Friday, 4/23 – Tuesday, 4/27

This event also, of course, comes with some new skins to commemorate the War Games event, as well as it’s own rewards track for legends to lust over.