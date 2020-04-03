Respawn Entertainment has announced that the long-requested Apex Legends Duos mode is returning as a permanent game mode.

As part of the game’s new event, which focuses on Apex’s Bloodhound character, Respawn Entertainment is introducing a number of key changes.

Firstly, the beloved Duos mode that debuted late last year is now a concrete part of the game instead of a fleeting game mode that comes out for a treat.

The new mode will become available across both the Kings Canyon and World’s Edge maps.

Unfortunately, Respawn isn’t saying whether or not they will reintroduce last year’s Solos mode will be coming back as a permanent mode.