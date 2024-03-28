Anthropic to use AWS cloud infrastructure as its primary resource for critical tasks, more

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced an update on its collaboration with Anthropic, a company focused on artificial intelligence research. This partnership aims to progress the development and adoption of generative AI technologies.

Anthropic will use AWS cloud infrastructure as its primary resource for critical tasks such as safety research and the development of future generative AI models.

Anthropic’s Claude 3 family of AI models, which can process 400 Supreme Court cases in a dollar, are now available on AWS’s Bedrock service. Industry benchmarks indicate that Claude 3 Opus, the most advanced model in the family, performs competitively in areas like reasoning, math, and coding, even surpassing some existing models.

The main goal of this collaboration is to expand access to generative AI for businesses across various sectors, including sports, travel, and life sciences.

The announcement also talked about BrainBox AI’s ARIA system presents a real-world application of generative AI. ARIA is a virtual building assistant built on AWS Bedrock that optimizes energy efficiency in buildings by regulating temperature and identifying equipment needing attention.

AWS, Anthropic, and Accenture are partnering with organizations to help them adopt and scale generative AI solutions, mainly in highly regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and the public sector.

AWS has invested an additional $2.75 billion in Anthropic, bringing the total investment to $4 billion. Google is also a major investor in Anthropic.

