Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano Bluetooth Available at 20% Discount

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano is no stranger to the rule that ideal products show up in standard sizes. Nano makes it simple to replicate great culinary experiences at home at budget-friendly pricing. It supports pots as deep as 5 inches and attaches to the sides to prepare a meal in a 4-gallon water bath, and the capacitive display allows for adjustable degree and duration control. Connect the Anova Precision Cooker Nano to a mobile application to use premium sous vide functions.

What if we tell you that you can get this ah-mazing utensil at an enormous discount? Amazon is offering up to 23% off on the purchase of Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano with Bluetooth.

Features

A well-known cooking method that yields restaurant-quality outcomes. There is no risk of burning because the heat is applied uniformly from side to side. Simply connect the cooker to a pan, fill it with water, put your recipes in a ziplock container or glass beaker, and enjoy cooking. There’s no need for specialist tools. Small in stature but rich in tech. This 12.8” Anova Precision Cooker Nano fits into any bottom drawer, keeping your worktops clear and your working gear close at hand. This cooker properly cooks meals to a specific operating temperature by heating and circulating liquid in your pot. Do you want some cooking inspiration? In the Anova Culinary App, you may choose from dozens of ideas or share your content with the #anovafoodnerd group. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to prepare food, manage, and monitor your food directly from your smartphone. Guarantees quick cooking with medium flame. It has a countdown mode that lasts up to 99 hours, allowing you to enjoy additional time hosting your dinner guests, spending time with your children, or even getting some well time to rest. Provide a sleek surface that is quick and easy to wipe. Prepare meat, seafood, and veggies, as well as soups, sweets, and pulses. The Anova Culinary app includes more than 1000 ideas with step to step instructions.

Product Specifications