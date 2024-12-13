Another PlayStation title on PCs as The Last of Us II Remastered launches in 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Another PlayStation hit is crossing the bridge as The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to Windows PCs.

Sony announced that the 2020 hit will be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 3, 2025. That’s the game’s debut on the platform, which only arrived on PS5 earlier this year.

So, just like on PS5, The Last of Us Part II Remastered on Windows PCs includes native 4K output in Fidelity Mode and 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode.

The game will also have an unlocked framerate option if your monitor support VRR and just an overall-better texture resolution and shadow quality. There’s also a roguelike survival mode called No Return, a Guitar Free Play Mode, and new behind-the-scenes extra content.

In Naughty Dog’s own words, “The Last of Us Part II Remastered is designed to let players who have never experienced this story do so in the best way possible.”

The Last of Us Part II is a fun game to play, mechanism-wise. The shooting and combat are epic, and it gives you plenty of animations of things you can do when you take down an enemy.

And that’s another PlayStation exclusive that arrived on Windows PCs in recent years.

Previously, The Last of Us Part I also arrived on PCs back in 2022, almost a decade after its original 2013 release. Naughty Dog’s Uncharted franchise also arrived last year, and you can also play games like Spider-Man Remastered, God of War, Days Gone, and the list goes on. Even Spider-Man 2 is now going to PCs just a year after its PS5 launch.