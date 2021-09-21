Microsoft is rumoured to be set to announce a new high-end Surface device, with some sources suggesting it will be a new Surface Book with a non-detachable screen that can be positioned like an easel.

The idea (and a Microsoft patent) has set creators of concept devices imagination on fire, and we have seen a number of renders of what such a device may look like.

Today, on the eve of Microsoft’s September 22nd Surface event, we have artist Ryan Smalley’s concept of the Surface Book 4 Studio.

Gallery

The new Surface Book 4 will reportedly have a 14-inch screen, a beefier processor and graphics card, and improved screen, and could come with a larger trackpad and updated Surface Pen with improved haptic feedback.

The device is rumoured to be released this Fall, which means it will presumably also show up at the event.

Check out Smalley’s full set of renders at Behance here.