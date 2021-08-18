Bandai Namco and ILCA have announced that there’s a new Ace Combat game in development, during a 25th-anniversary livestream for the Ace Combat franchise.

“We’ve started work on a new project in the Ace Combat series,” series producer Kazutoki Kono said towards the end of the livestream, according to a translation by Gamatsu.

“More than anything, I hope fans are happy to know that the next game is underway. With this new staff, we’re creating a new Ace Combat—a new era,” Kono went on to say, before closing by saying that “I don’t know where we’ll be in the next 25 years, but the Ace Combat series will continue, and to everyone who supports us and creates with me—I will continue to give it my all.”

With this new game only just having been announced verbally, there sadly aren’t many details surrounding it, which means we have no word of a release date, or which platforms it may be available on.

We do at least know that ILCA will be joining Bandia Namco to create this new game, with Kono having said during the livestream that they’ve formed a “business alliance with ILCA, who will become more deeply involved in the Ace Combat series than ever before.”

With seven mainline games in the franchise and even more subsidiary titles, it’s hardly a surprise that Bandia Namco would be working on an eighth Ace Combat game, especially after how well the last series entry performed. In our review, we said that it didn’t just return “a classic series back to the heights of its predecessors but also reinvigorated its entire genre,” as we more than enjoyed our time with it.