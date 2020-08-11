Android chief Hiroshi Lockheimer is now using Microsoft Surface Duo

In the past, we have seen several Microsoft executives using the upcoming Surface Duo device. Today, Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer posted a photo on Twitter. As you can see from the image above, you can spot the Surface Duo along with several grills.

Hiroshi Lockheimer is currently the senior vice president of Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Photos and communication products at Google. It looks like Microsoft worked closely with Google Android team for the Surface Duo device.

Microsoft is expected to launch Surface Duo device this month in the US with AT&T as the network partner.

Source: Hiroshi