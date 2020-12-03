Android Auto offers a simplified interface to your phone, with large buttons, and powerful voice actions, and is designed to make it easier to use apps that you love from your phone while you’re on the road.

For those with centre consoles that are Android Auto enabled, Google has just expanded the number of countries in Europe and Asia which has access to the driving assistant.

The full list includes:

Albania

Angola

Armenia

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta

Moldova

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

Devices with Android 10 automatically support the service, while those with Android 9 and below may need to download the app. Wireless Android Auto needs Android 11. The service may not be available immediately however and may take a few weeks to be available in your region.