Android 11 update is now rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 Lite devices

A few days ago, Samsung started to roll out the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update to Galaxy Note 10 devices and its other flagship devices. And now, it’s time for the Note 10 Lite users to get a taste of the latest version of Android as Samsung has just started to push the OneUI 3.0 update.

The Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update carries a firmware version number N770FXXU7DUA8 and is currently available for Note 10 Lite users in France. Nevertheless, it’ll only be a matter of time before the update become available for every Note 10 Lite users across the world.

The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. Android January 2021 security patch is also another important feature that you get in the update. You can know more about the latest OneUI update here.

Apart from Galaxy Note10 Plus, the Android 11 update will also be available for some of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones. Meanwhile, you can check the update manually on your Verizon-branded Note10 Plus smartphone by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile