Samsung had promised that it would bring the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to Galaxy S9 smartphones in the month of February. True to its word, the South Korean company released the OneUI 2.0 update for unlocked Galaxy S9 in early February. And now, the latest Android 10 update is also available for Samsung Galaxy s9 smartphones on Verizon networks.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update brings plenty of new features and improvements to the overall stability of the device. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system, and a lot more.

Those using Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 9, S10, S10 Plus are already enjoying the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update. In order to be able to deliver on its early promises, Samsung will have to bring the Android 10 update to more Galaxy smartphones in the coming days.

If you own a Verizon-branded Galaxy S9., did you receive the Android 10 update? To check whether or not you got the update, you can head over to device Settings > System update and then check for updates.