Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold didn’t receive great response from the users, in fact, most of the users hold the view that Samsung’s foldable smartphone failed to live up to the expectations as it had many issues and, therefore, is not worth the $2,000 price tag. Whatever the case may be, what’s important is that despite the failure of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung appears to be committed to bringing the latest updates to its first foldable smartphone.

Like its other premium Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Fold too will receive the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update, and it’ll receive the update sooner than you think. According to renowned tipster Max Weinbach, the Android 10 update may arrive either in the month of February or in the month of March. The tipster later said that the likelihood of Android 10 becoming available in the month of February is more than it’s becoming available in the month of March.

Samsung has rolled out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to as many four premium Galaxy smartphones so far. These are Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S10 series, and Galaxy Note 9 series. And if Samsung manages to bring the Android 10 update to the Galaxy Fold in February, Galaxy Fold could be the fifth Samsung smartphone to get the latest Android update.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update brings plenty of new features and improvements to the overall stability of the device. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system, and more. You can read our Android 10 review from here.

