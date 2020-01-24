There has been growing concern from Samsung Galaxy S8 owners that they will not be getting the Android 10 and One UI 2.0 update. Samsung normally offers only two major OS updates, and the 2017 handset which launched with Android 7.0 has already had updates to Android 8.0 in February 2018 and Android 9.0 in February 2019, and is not currently included in the Android 10 beta.

The One UI 2.0 beta is based on Android 10 comes with enhanced lock screen legibility, a new design for notifications and a modified dark mode for notifications, browser and many system apps. Andriod 10 itself comes with a new dark more, iOS-like gesture navigations and notification improvements.

Sammobile now reports that customer service representatives for Samsung are, again, confirming that both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will receive the Android 10 and One UI 2.0 update.

Support agents are renowned for giving incorrect information, so it could be that the devices will still be eternally stuck with Android Pie.

In Android 10- related news, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 users will be receiving the update 2 months later than they originally anticipated, bringing the release date from January to March.

Are any of our readers using a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Note 8 anticipating the update, or are you sceptical of the customer service advisers? Let us know below.

Source: Sammobile