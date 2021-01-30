We are expecting Windows 10 20H1 to be released in the next few weeks via an enablement package, but what we are really waiting for is Windows 10 20H2, the so-called ‘Sun Valley’ update, which is expected to bring a big cosmetic update to the OS.

That release is normally in the fall, but now a Microsoft Edge developer may have leaked a much earlier date.

According to a comment made on the Chromium Gerrit, the developer notes that the Windows Release coming in June 2021 will have a new API to prevent Kernel Transaction Manager exploits.

Of course, the person may have simply been using June as a placeholder for the second half of 2021, but given that Windows 10 is starting to look a bit tired the update can not come soon enough.

via WindowsLatest.