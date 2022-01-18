Among Us developer Innersloth has announced that throughout 2022, their hit social deduction game will be getting friend lists as well as plenty of quality of life updates.

“It’s happening!! Finally you’ll be able to keep in contact with any Crewmates you get along with … or keep tabs on your greatest enemies, I guess?” Innersloth explained in a new post on their website. “We know a ton of you have found some lifelong friendships from this game and that’s really cool – we want to allow you to keep in touch and continue playing games together!”

Alongside this highly requested feature, Innersloth revealed that they’ll also be working on plenty of quality of life updates for Among Us, as “many of you have found some of the account creation, Cosmicube redemption, chat choice, and other aspects of the game flow a bit confusing,” so those will all be being changed up.

There’s no official release window for these updates yet beyond an ambiguous “coming soon,” and the much wider window of 2022, so we should be able to see these improvements being made within the next 12 months at least.

Once the friend lists and quality of life updates are all done and dusted, throughout the rest of 2022 Innersloth is planning to release, in no particular order, more roles, more cubes, more collabs, a brand new hide and seek game mode, and a 5th map, which was accidentally left off the roadmap image.

The next collaboration coming to Among Us will feature Ghostface from the Scream franchise, in order to celebrate the new movie.