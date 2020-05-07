AMD announces Ryzen PRO 4000 Series processors for business laptops

AMD today announced the availability of new Ryzen PRO 4000 mobile processors targeting the business laptop market. AMD claims that Ryzen PRO 4000 series offer more cores and threads for better performance when compared to the competition. AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors are expected to be available in HP and Lenovo business laptops in the first half of 2020.
AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 features:
- Incredible performance built for anywhere-anytime flexibility
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U is the fastest business processor for ultra-thin business notebooks, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads and up to 33% better multi-threaded performance compared to the competition.
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U delivers a responsive and power efficient solution, with up to 37% better overall performance in Microsoft Office applications over the previous generation.
- Improved power efficiency: Built with untethered productivity in mind, along with the advanced 7nm process and “Zen 2” core architecture,
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U delivers up to 2X performance per watt over the previous generation.
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U is designed to deliver up to 20+ hours of battery life on a premium platform.
- Powerful AMD PRO Technologies: AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors help protect data, simplify management and provide long-term reliability with PRO-exclusive features, including:
- AMD PRO security: Multi-layered approach embedding defenses at every level, from silicon through operating system and system level security features. AMD Memory Guard, exclusive to AMD Ryzen PRO processors, helps enable data and identity protection.
- AMD PRO manageability: Enabling a full manageability feature set for simplified deployment, imaging and management that is compatible with modern IT infrastructures. AMD Ryzen PRO processors offer full support for Microsoft Endpoint Manager to deliver a flexible and integrated cloud management solution.
- AMD PRO business ready: Enterprise-grade computing solution designed for quality and reliability, in addition to platform longevity. AMD Ryzen PRO processors feature 18-months of planned software stability and 24-months of planned availability. ?
Source: AMD
