AMD has released a new Adrenalin display driver update that brings support for Cooler Master RGB LED utility on RX 6800 and 6900 GPUs. The update also bumps the driver to v20.12.2 and AMD has also included the following known issues:

Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.

Some displays such as the Sceptre C series or Samsung™ Odyssey G9 series may experience an intermittent black screen on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products.

The Samsung™ Odyssey G9 C49G95T may experience display or corruption issues when set to 5120×[email protected]

Metro Exodus™, Shadow of the Tomb Raider™, Battlefield™ V and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.

Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon™ Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 applications on RDNA graphics products.

Some games may experience stuttering when set to borderless fullscreen and an extended display is connected running the Netflix™ windows store application on RDNA graphics products.

Radeon™ recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon™ HD 7800 series graphics products.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Oculus Link users may experience intermittent crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.

Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

The update is available for AMD RX 6000 series users and can be downloaded from the AMD website. You can also download the update using AMD’s Radeon app but make sure to enable “Recommended + Optional” option.