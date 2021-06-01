AMD announces Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics and the new AMD Advantage Design Framework

Today at Computex 2021, AMD announced the new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics and the new AMD Advantage Design Framework.

The new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics are built on AMD RDNA 2 architecture with support for features such as AMD Infinity Cache and DirectX Raytracing (DXR). AMD today announced the following three GPUs:

The AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU is a graphics powerhouse, offering world-class 1440p/120 FPS performance.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU offers 1440p/100FPS gaming performance .

The AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU is designed to deliver high refresh rate 1080p/100FPS gaming for lightweight laptops.

Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile GPUs also come with the following features:

AMD Infinity Cache – Up to 96MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die reduces latency and power consumption to deliver higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.

AMD Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance for select AMD-powered laptops by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire high-speed AMD Radeon GDDR6 graphics memory.

– Unlocks higher performance for select AMD-powered laptops by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire high-speed AMD Radeon GDDR6 graphics memory. AMD SmartShift Technology – Dynamically shifts laptop power between AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics, providing an additional increase in gaming performance.

– Dynamically shifts laptop power between AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics, providing an additional increase in gaming performance. AMD Radeon Chill – Power-saving feature that helps save battery by regulating frame rates based on in-game movements.

– Power-saving feature that helps save battery by regulating frame rates based on in-game movements. AMD FidelityFX – Supported by more than 45 titles, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available through AMD GPUOpen. It includes a robust collection of rasterized lighting, shadow and reflection effects, as well as the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, that can be integrated into the latest games with minimal performance overhead.

AMD today also announced the new AMD Advantage Design Framework for laptop OEMs. AMD Advantage laptops combine AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics, AMD Radeon Software and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with exclusive AMD smart technologies, AMD FreeSync Premium-certified displays, fast NVME storage, optimal thermal designs, and other advanced system design characteristics.

AMD Advantage laptops highlights:

AMD Advantage laptops will feature enhancements from AMD SmartShift and AMD Smart Access Memory boost gaming performance on these systems.

AMD Advantage laptops are optimized to deliver over 100FPS gaming in today’s most visually demanding titles.

All-day battery-powered video playback (10+ hrs.)

144Hz+ high-refresh rate

Vividly bright (300+ nits) displays

Custom-tuned thermals for cool operation during continuous gameplay

All packed into sleek laptop designs

AMD Advantage gaming laptops are expected to be available in 2021.

Source: AMD