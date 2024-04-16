AMD broadens AI portfolio with new Ryzen PRO 8040 series processors for business users

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Today, AMD announced a major expansion of its AI-driven PC lineup aimed squarely at business users. The new AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series processors push the boundaries of performance for enterprise laptops and mobile workstations, while the Ryzen PRO 8000 Series introduces the industry’s first AI-enabled desktop chips for the professional market.

AI Takes Center Stage

AMD continues to lead the charge in integrating AI into PC technology. Select Ryzen AI-powered processors now include more dedicated AI processing power than ever before, helping revolutionize business experiences. These chips seamlessly blend processing from the CPU, GPU, and dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to streamline AI-focused tasks in collaboration, content creation, and data analytics.

“AMD delivers the broadest portfolio of AI technologies to address the needs of the modern business,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. “Our latest PRO series processors set a new standard for premium computing experiences and help businesses deploy AI capabilities across their PCs with leadership performance and security.”

AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series: Performance and AI for the Mobile Workforce

The Ryzen PRO 8040 Series targets professionals in need of high-performing, efficient laptops and mobile workstations. These advanced 4nm Zen 4 processors offer up to eight cores and impressive AI capabilities. The series includes models tailored for both performance and power efficiency, delivering up to 72% faster performance, and using 84% less power in AI-driven video conferencing compared to competitive Intel chips. Ryzen PRO 8040 processors will also be among the first to adopt the next-generation WiFi 7 standard, setting the bar for advanced wireless connectivity.

AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series: Desktop AI and Efficiency

The Ryzen PRO 8000 Series brings the power of dedicated AI processing to the desktop. AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8700G processors deliver substantial performance advantages over the competition for routine and demanding business tasks. Select Ryzen PRO 8000 processors also incorporate industry-leading Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Enterprise-Grade Security and AI-Powered by Microsoft

AMD PRO isn’t just about performance. The technology includes a suite of tools for simplified IT management, deployment, and enhanced security – including robust, multi-layered chip-to-cloud protection. These chips also feature integrated Microsoft Pluton processors for superior Windows 11 security.

AMD and Microsoft are working hand-in-hand on AI initiatives. Businesses are set to benefit from AI-powered tools in Windows, enhancing productivity and daily work experiences.

AMD: “Our latest PRO series processors set a new standard for premium computing experiences and help businesses deploy AI capabilities across their PCs with leadership performance and security.” –Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD

Microsoft: “We are working with AMD to further deliver optimized performance and security features on AMD Ryzen-powered Windows 11 desktops and mobile systems.” – James Howell, general manager of Windows at Microsoft

Availability

AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series powered laptops and mobile workstations from OEMs like Lenovo and HP are expected in Q2 2024. Ryzen PRO 8000 Series-powered desktops from HP, Lenovo, and select channel partners are also expected in Q2 2024.