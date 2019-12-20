Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock has been on sale for more than a year now and is relatively popular, but unfortunately is rather one-size fits all, with only one rather mundane design available.

Thankfully this is about to change, as Amazon has announced the Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition with official Mickey Mouse branding. It is also somewhat improved on the older version by featuring a clear cover, unlike the open hands of the current Echo Wall Clock. The battery-powered clock acts as an Echo companion device and comes with Bluetooth to pair to Echo device. Amazon says the clock will help customers keep a tab on reminders, alarms and even the time easily using a series of 60 LEDs on the face of the device.

It features:

Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition helps you stay organized and on time.

Easy-to-read analog clock with iconic design cover shows the time of day.

Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device.

Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

Requires a compatible Echo device, including Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo Input, Echo Studio, or Echo Flex.

Just say, “Alexa, set a 12-minute timer,” and see it count down at a glance on Echo Wall Clock.

Simple to set up and use—just say, “Alexa, set up my Echo Wall Clock.”

Smooth 10″ diameter clock with metallic finish and clear cover to protect against dust. Includes mounting hardware and 4 AA batteries.

All the branding adds considerably to the price, with the original Amazon Echo Clock costings $29.99, while the Disney version costs $49.99. Grab it from Amazon here.