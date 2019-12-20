Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock has been on sale for more than a year now and is relatively popular, but unfortunately is rather one-size fits all, with only one rather mundane design available.
Thankfully this is about to change, as Amazon has announced the Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition with official Mickey Mouse branding. It is also somewhat improved on the older version by featuring a clear cover, unlike the open hands of the current Echo Wall Clock.The battery-powered clock acts as an Echo companion device and comes with Bluetooth to pair to Echo device. Amazon says the clock will help customers keep a tab on reminders, alarms and even the time easily using a series of 60 LEDs on the face of the device.
It features:
- Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition helps you stay organized and on time.
- Easy-to-read analog clock with iconic design cover shows the time of day.
- Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device.
- Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.
- Requires a compatible Echo device, including Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo Input, Echo Studio, or Echo Flex.
- Just say, “Alexa, set a 12-minute timer,” and see it count down at a glance on Echo Wall Clock.
- Simple to set up and use—just say, “Alexa, set up my Echo Wall Clock.”
- Smooth 10″ diameter clock with metallic finish and clear cover to protect against dust. Includes mounting hardware and 4 AA batteries.
All the branding adds considerably to the price, with the original Amazon Echo Clock costings $29.99, while the Disney version costs $49.99. Grab it from Amazon here.