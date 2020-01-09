Amazon’s Alexa app for PC gets a great new feature

In 2018 Amazon brought their Alexa app to PCs, allowing users, for example, to control their smart home from anywhere without being close to a smart speaker.

The description of the app reads:

The convenience of Alexa, now on your PC. With Alexa on your PC you can simplify your life and use your voice to get more done. Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, create lists, play music, answer questions, read the news and more, even when the app is running in the background or minimized. Alexa on your PC makes it easy to control your smart home from anywhere just by using your voice. Whether you’re at home or on the go, Alexa is designed to make your life easier. Things to Try: “Alexa, what’s on my calendar today?” “Alexa, read me a book.” “Alexa, turn on the light.” “Alexa, what’s the weather at home?”

Today the app has been updated to version 2.8 with a great new feature.

The app now supports making announcements from the PC app, with the following changelog:

Alexa on your PC is hands-free. Now you can make announcements to other Alexa built-in devices in your home, control your smart home with your voice or through on screen controls, and get rich visual experiences on skills.

Try “Alexa, Announce – Dinner is ready.” Or “Alexa, play Jeopardy.”

The app can be found in the Store here.

Via WBI