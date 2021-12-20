In a press release, Amazon has announced that it will start streaming Live cricket matches starting January 1, 2022. Amazon Prime Video users will be able to watch live-stream of international cricket matches being played in New Zealand, including the Indian Women and Men’s Cricket Teams’ tours in February 2022 and November 2022 respectively.

As a part of the multi-year deal, which the streaming giant signed with New Zealand Cricket last year, it gets the India rights for all cricket in New Zealand until the 2025-26 season. Under the multi-year deal, Amazon will be the sole streaming platform for all international cricket matches to be played in New Zealand, including T20s, ODIs, and Tests.

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, India on their home turf next year. The country will play the first test series with Bangladesh on January 1. South Africa and Australia will visit New Zealand in February and March respectively, while India will take on the first test Champion in November next year. All these matches will be streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“Cricket is undoubtedly the most loved sport in India and our collaboration with New Zealand Cricket underlines our commitment to give our customers what they want. The upcoming series will be Prime Video’s first foray into live cricket in India,” said Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Amazon Prime Video, India. “The New Zealand cricket team has built a reputation of being one of the finest in the game and undoubtedly cricket fans in India will be delighted experiencing the exciting sporting action live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. We are excited to start our live cricket journey in 2022 – an action-packed year that will see both Indian women’s and men’s teams tour New Zealand. Today is truly Day 1 of our sports journey.”

Amazon Prime Video users will be able to stream International cricket matches live on mobile devices, internet-connected TVs, set-top-boxes, Fire TV sticks, and other compatible devices.