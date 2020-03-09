Amazon to sell its Just Walk Out cashierless store technology to other retailers

Amazon today announced that it will be selling its Just Walk Out cashierless store technology to other retailers. This is a big news for retailers around the world as they can offer fast and convenient checkout experiences to more shoppers. I think Just Walk Out technology has potential to become a billion dollar business for Amazon.

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology enables shoppers to just enter a store, grab what they want, and just leave. Amazon is already using this technology in Amazon Go stores in the US. Since Amazon already has your credit card details, you will be billed in your Amazon account. But for third party retailers, here’s how the technology will work:

In Just Walk Out-enabled stores, shoppers enter the store using a credit card. They don’t need to download an app or create an Amazon account.

Just Walk Out technology detects what products shoppers take from or return to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart.

When done shopping, they can just walk out and their credit card will be charged for the items in their virtual cart.

If shoppers need a receipt, they can visit a kiosk in the store and enter their email address.

A receipt will be emailed to them for this trip.

If they use the same credit card to enter this or any other Just Walk Out-enabled store in the future, a receipt will be emailed to them automatically.

Just Walk Out technology uses a combination of several technologies to determine “who took what” from the store. Amazon mentioned that installation of the Just Walk Out technology can take as little as a few weeks from the time it has access to a retail store.

Other key information regarding Just Walk Out technology:

What does Amazon provide with Just Walk Out technology?

We provide all the necessary technologies to enable checkout-free shopping in a retailer’s store and offer retailers 24/7 support via phone and email. The retailers we work with operate those stores with their own selection and associates.

We provide all the necessary technologies to enable checkout-free shopping in a retailer’s store and offer retailers 24/7 support via phone and email. The retailers we work with operate those stores with their own selection and associates. If shoppers have questions about the store or need to make a return, who do they contact?

Shoppers’ customer service needs, including returns, are managed by the retailer directly.

Shoppers’ customer service needs, including returns, are managed by the retailer directly. Will people still be working in stores with Just Walk Out technology?

Yes. Retailers will still employ store associates to greet and answer shoppers’ questions, stock the shelves, check IDs for the purchasing of certain goods, and more – their roles have simply shifted to focus on more valuable activities.

Yes. Retailers will still employ store associates to greet and answer shoppers’ questions, stock the shelves, check IDs for the purchasing of certain goods, and more – their roles have simply shifted to focus on more valuable activities. What data does Just Walk Out technology collect from my shoppers?

We only collect the data needed to provide shoppers with an accurate receipt. Shoppers can think of this as similar to typical security camera footage.

Source: Amazon