It is still a few weeks before Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked 2021 event, but as usual, the leaks for the devices being announced are coming in very fast.

On this occasion, it’s not evLeaks but Amazon Canada which is spilling the beaks, with listings for both the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic showing up.

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 will be available in 42mm and 44mm with a 1.19-inch display. It will feature fitness tracking, including body composition analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more.

In terms of sensors, it features GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC support, is water-resistant and has a 247mAh battery. It will retail for $309.85.

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in 44mm and 46mm sizes, has a rotating bezel, stainless steel body, two side buttons, and silicone bands.

It will feature fitness tracking, including body composition analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. It also offers GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC support, is water-resistant and has a 247mAh battery. It will retail for $427.73.

The devices are not available yet for pre-order, with us presumably needing to wait for the actual launch event on the 11th of August.

via XDA-Dev, Winfuture