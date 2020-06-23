There are not too many UWP apps but the platform is a pretty good container for streaming video apps, as the Netflix apps ably demonstrate.

It seems Amazon took the hint, and are working on an Amazon Prime Video UWP app for Windows 10, as revealed by Alumia.

According to Alumia the app has been in the works for 3 months and is just about ready to be released.

Gallery

The description of the app reads:

Watch movies and TV shows recommended for you, including Amazon Originals like The Boys, Hunters, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and much more. App Features: Download videos to watch offline – anywhere, anytime.

Rent or buy thousands of titles including new release movies, popular TV shows, and more (not available in all countries/regions).

With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can subscribe to more than 150 premium and specialty channels like HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Only pay for the channels you want, no cable required, cancel anytime (not available in all countries/regions).

With X-Ray, view IMDb information about the actors, songs, and trivia for videos as you stream. See www.primevideo.com/ww-av-legal-home for the Privacy Policy and other terms applicable to your use of Prime Video.

The app can be seen in the Store at the link below, but is not functional yet, but it is expected to become active in the next few days.