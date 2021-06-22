Amazon Prime Day Deal 2021 is still going on, and that means you can still cash in on some attractive deals. Microsoft Arc Mouse, for example, is now available at a price point of $51.99(was at $79.99), the lowest price ever, thanks to the $28 discount.
Microsoft Arc Mouse is portable, lightweight, slim, and pocket-friendly. It has a BlueTrack sensor that lets you use the mouse on a variety of surfaces. It also features a touch-sensitive scroll tab that has both vibration feedback and accelerated scrolling features. And now, you can now bring home all of these cool technologies at a discounted price.
Microsoft Arc Mouse features
- Ultra-slim and lightweight.
- Snaps flat and slips easily into a pocket or bag.
- Optimized design for the most natural interaction.
- Innovative full scroll plane lets you scroll both vertically and horizontally.
- Enjoy precise tracking, with optimized left and right click.
You can buy the Microsoft Arc Mouse at a discounted price here from Amazon.
