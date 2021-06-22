Amazon Prime Day Deal 2021 is still going on, and that means you can still cash in on some attractive deals. Microsoft Arc Mouse, for example, is now available at a price point of $51.99(was at $79.99), the lowest price ever, thanks to the $28 discount.

Microsoft Arc Mouse is portable, lightweight, slim, and pocket-friendly. It has a BlueTrack sensor that lets you use the mouse on a variety of surfaces. It also features a touch-sensitive scroll tab that has both vibration feedback and accelerated scrolling features. And now, you can now bring home all of these cool technologies at a discounted price.

Microsoft Arc Mouse features

Ultra-slim and lightweight.

Snaps flat and slips easily into a pocket or bag.

Optimized design for the most natural interaction.

Innovative full scroll plane lets you scroll both vertically and horizontally.

Enjoy precise tracking, with optimized left and right click.

You can buy the Microsoft Arc Mouse at a discounted price here from Amazon.