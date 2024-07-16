Amazon Prime Day 2024 slashes Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 prices to half

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the year. Amazon Prime Day 2024 has just kicked off between 16 and 17 July 2024 with a lot of amazing discounts. And if you’re a student or a casual user looking to buy a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 productivity suite, we’re getting almost a 50% discount on Amazon.

It is now exclusively priced at $79.99 from the original price of $149.99 (47% off) on Amazon for both Windows and Mac users in the States, and non-returnable. You get classic Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for Windows 11 & 10 with no further subscription required.

But, if you’re subscribed to Microsoft 365 Personal or Family, you can also get 1TB of cloud storage and other apps like Outlook, OneDrive, OneNote, Editor, and others.

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 is the latest edition of the productivity suite. Microsoft has previously announced that it will reach its support end date on October 13, 2026, for both Windows and Mac. Office 2024 is expected to launch later this year as it’s currently in preview.

Amazon arrived big for Prime Day 2024. The e-commerce giant has recently launched Rufus, its AI-powered chatbot for shopping, just in time for users in the US ahead of the shopping frenzy day. You can also check out all the amazing deals on Amazon’s site, exclusive for US.